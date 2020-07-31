Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seth Rogen tells Jimmy Fallon about his 'illegal clay deal' to feed his coronavirus pottery hobby

Mashable Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted thousands to take up new hobbies while cooped up at home, and actor Seth Rogen is no exception. Speaking to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Rogen said he's been filling his time with "a lot of pottery," which he'd been reluctant to try but quickly fell in love with.

"Clay was not...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Late Night on Trump’s Car Crash Fox Interview [Video]

Late Night on Trump’s Car Crash Fox Interview

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers take on President Donald Trump’s wild interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published
A Message of Hope to Others Struggling with Alzheimer's [Video]

A Message of Hope to Others Struggling with Alzheimer's

Marty Schreiber, the former Governor of Wisconsin, wished he was better prepared when his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was inspired to write a book about the experience of living and loving..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 10:55Published
An American Pickle movie - Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone [Video]

An American Pickle movie - Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone

An American Pickle movie trailer - Plot synopsis: AN AMERICAN PICKLE, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich's New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:41Published

Tweets about this