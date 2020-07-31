Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé drops 'Already' video as 'Black Is King' lands on Disney+

Mashable Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King has landed on Disney+ and to mark the moment, the Grammy-winning monarch of modern music shared a new video for her song “Already."

The track first appeared on Beyoncé's compilation album, The Lion King: The Gift, and features Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

Following...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Download: Beyonce Delivers Special Message Ahead Of 'Black Is King' Release [Video]

Daily Download: Beyonce Delivers Special Message Ahead Of 'Black Is King' Release

In a message provided exclusively to "Good Morning America", Beyonce discusses her new Disney+ film/visual album "Black Is King". Plus, a beautiful portrait of Breonna Taylor is featured on this..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:39Published
Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’ [Video]

Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’

The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’ [Video]

Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’

Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’ The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this

sarahgreenfld

Sarah Greenfield Beyoncé Whets Our Appetites For Black Is King, Drops Music Video For ‘Already’ https://t.co/1eB4BhNsns 2 hours ago