Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Yes, God, Yes' is a sweet, sly look at sexual awakening in the early 2000s

Mashable Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
It may be tempting, in these dumpster fire times, to look back at what seemed to be simpler times. Like the early 2000s. Remember the early 2000s? Before smartphones and social media, when Snake was cutting-edge cell phone technology and AOL was an exciting new thrill?

But as the charming coming-of-age comedy Yes, God, Yes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Natalia Dyer, Karen Maine Talk Teen Comedy 'Yes, God, Yes' [Video]

Natalia Dyer, Karen Maine Talk Teen Comedy 'Yes, God, Yes'

Natalia Dyer stars as Alice, a teenage girl on the cusp of a sexual awakening while at a religious retreat in the 2000-set comedy "Yes, God, Yes" written and directed by Karen Maine. The pair tells ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:56Published

Tweets about this