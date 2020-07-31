|
|
|
'The Umbrella Academy' cast break down their favorite Season 2 moments
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gallagher, David Castañeda and
Justin H. Min break down how their favorite Season 2 scenes were made. Read more...
More about Netflix, Mashable Video, Emmys, Season 2, and The Umbrella Academy
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
10 Things Moneybagg Yo Can't Live Without
There are a few things rapper Moneybagg Yo can't live without when he hits the road. From cologne and floss picks to Cheetos and his iPhone, these are Moneybagg Yo's travel essentials. The Deluxe..
Credit: GQ Duration: 06:29Published
|
|
Cast Talk 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2
Cast members David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan and Justin H. Min speak with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about season 2 of Netflix's superhero drama "The Umbrella Academy".
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:00Published
Tweets about this
|