'The Office' will stream on Peacock with exclusive new content
Friday, 31 July 2020 () If you're already preparing for The Office to leave Netflix and move to NBC's Peacock, get ready for a whole new viewing experience. According to Bloomberg, The Office will arrive on Peacock in January 2021 with new, unreleased material.
“We will be reintroducing The Office in a more complete way, incorporating elements...
