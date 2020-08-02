Global  
 

Washington caught its first Asian giant hornet. OK fine, yes, a 'murder hornet'.

Mashable Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Don't call it a "murder hornet."

The stinging. honeybee-hunting insect that first made the news in May is back in headlines once again. Months after it was first sighted in the U.S., the Washington State Department of Agriculture actually managed to catch one in a trap.

A WSDA press release confirms that an Asian giant...
‘Murder hornet’ trapped in Washington state for first time

 Washington state scientists have trapped their first Asian giant hornet, an invasive insect whose presence in the state was first documented late last year.
