Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Let's Rethink Our Relationship With CRM

CRM Buyer Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Let's Rethink Our Relationship With CRMIf you search for "why CRM fails" you get over three million results. Analysts report that close to half of all CRM projects fail and about 40 percent of CRM software purchased goes unused -- because sales teams don't want to use software that makes them glorified data entry clerks and still doesn't "work." As a CRM industry veteran, this ongoing failure rate hits close to home, and in my experience is much higher.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pdjmoo

pdjmoo ✅ NATURE RISK RISING Why the Crisis Engulfing #Nature Matters for Business and the Economy | World Economic Forum… https://t.co/nd0b7t8srG 20 minutes ago

freepublicradio

freepublicradio RT @freepublicradio: From My DM's: "Why continue to partner with a company like @MarketEnginuity? Lead by Amy Powers, the ME/corporate spo… 2 hours ago

Ugo_K_Ewulonu

Ugo Ewulonu RT @NikaElugardo: We need a task force to reimagine policing in Brookline, and everywhere. “Let’s rethink our entire relationship with poli… 3 hours ago

soccerdhg

David Gerstman RT @BenWeinthal: Why Israel does not need to rethink its relationship with Azerbaijan. There is no reason to “rethink” this relationship, b… 4 hours ago

IsmayilCabiyev

Ismayil Jabiyev Why Israel does not need to rethink its relationship with Azerbaijan - The Jerusalem Post #Azerbaycan #Azerbaijan… https://t.co/ExTNCjdWqt 5 hours ago

NoahOrlando5

Noah Orlando RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Israel was one of the first countries to recognize this Caucasian state shortly after it declared independence in 1991… 7 hours ago

LalaYunusova

Lala Yunusova RT @AhmadObali: Jerusalem Post: Since 1991, #Armenia has been controlling #Nagorno-Karabakh, some 20% of #Azerbaijan’s territory. Approxima… 9 hours ago

ayla11371518

ay la RT @rahman2609m: Israel needs Azerbaijan to be strong and despite being rather neutral on the issue of 🇦🇲🇦🇿NK conflict, we have to remember… 10 hours ago