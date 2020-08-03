Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G

Mashable Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
We all knew the Pixel 4a reveal was coming today, but Google made the wait worth it. 

Google announced a trifecta of new Pixel phones on Monday: The 4a, the 4a 5G, and surprisingly, the Pixel 5, which also supports 5G. You can pre-order the Pixel 4a for an Aug. 20 release right now, but you'll have to wait for an unspecified...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20 [Video]

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Pixel Buds: Hissing bugs those with good hearing [Video]

Pixel Buds: Hissing bugs those with good hearing

Several wearers have complained of "hissing" and distortion in Google's premium earbuds.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:38Published
Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones [Video]

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this

trilindacom

Trilinda.com Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/YJbtGzVDVq 8 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_US

One News Page (U.S.) BREAKING NEWS: Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/N3a3SXlZ72 11 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/97zgvy3e8j 12 seconds ago

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #Google #Android Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/VUkpqsuW3T |… https://t.co/cFnr2AmPdo 2 minutes ago

jmvaidya

Jagdish Vaidya RT @mashable: Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/VPGgedg0BY https://t.co/S4DKtDptg6 4 minutes ago

AllDigital_

All Digital Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/0hRf5asEFg 5 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G https://t.co/VPGgedg0BY https://t.co/S4DKtDptg6 7 minutes ago

TechcraticNews

Techcratic Google Officially Announces the Pixel 4a, Teases the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G for Later – Review Geek… https://t.co/HS45vLkhQh 24 minutes ago