Google officially announces Pixel 4a and (surprise!) Pixel 5 with 5G
Monday, 3 August 2020 () We all knew the Pixel 4a reveal was coming today, but Google made the wait worth it.
Google announced a trifecta of new Pixel phones on Monday: The 4a, the 4a 5G, and surprisingly, the Pixel 5, which also supports 5G. You can pre-order the Pixel 4a for an Aug. 20 release right now, but you'll have to wait for an unspecified...
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..
