WhatsApp now lets you reverse search viral messages to check if they’re bogus Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

WhatsApp has been testing features to let you perform reverse search images and text of the message to control misinformation. Now, the company is rolling out the function to let you search a message on the web to check if a frequently forwarded message has correct information or not. Now, you’ll see a magnifying glass next to frequently forwarded messages. You can tap on that icon to launch a search on the web to see if it’s some kind of myth that’s doing the rounds. Notably, WhatsApp considers messages that have been forwarded more than five times in a chain…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: WhatsApp 👓 View full article

