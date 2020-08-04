Global  
 

Alabama principal made a perfect 'Can't Touch This' coronavirus parody for students

Mashable Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Another day, another fresh song parody from a high school principal. This time, it's a catchy tune all about the coronavirus.

As states debate whether or not schools should resume in-person classes in September, Dr. Quentin J. Lee, the principal at Childersburg High School in Alabama, dropped a parody music video set to MC...
