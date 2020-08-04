Global  
 

Disney moves 'Mulan' release straight to streaming. You can watch in September.

Mashable Tuesday, 4 August 2020
After months of delays due to coronavirus, Disney has decided to release the highly anticipated live-action Mulan on streaming in September, per THR.

Unlike other Disney+ titles, which are available to users who pay for a monthly or annual subscription, Mulan will need to be purchased for $29.99. The "premiere access" price is...
