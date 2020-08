The FBI raided Jake Paul's house for reasons that are not yet clear Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

YouTuber Jake Paul's house has been raided by the FBI.



TMZ first reported the news on Wednesday, after they learned that feds were searching through Paul's Calabasas, California, mansion and had a search warrant to do so.



It remains unclear why, exactly, the FBI were raiding Paul's home. A representative for the FBI's Los... 👓 View full article

