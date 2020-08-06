Global  
 

Why Elon Musk is wrong about Level 5 self-driving cars

The Next Web Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Why Elon Musk is wrong about Level 5 self-driving cars“I’m extremely confident that level 5 [self-driving cars] or essentially complete autonomy will happen, and I think it will happen very quickly,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a video message to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai earlier this month. “I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year.” Musk’s remarks triggered much discussion in the media about whether we are close to having full self-driving cars on our roads. Like many other software engineers, I don’t think we’ll be seeing driverless cars (I mean cars that don’t have human…

