'Animal Crossing' helped Nintendo increase profits by 400 percent. Yep, 400. Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )





In the company's financial earnings statement released Thursday, Nintendo reported a... Nintendo has posted astronomical earnings for the April to June period, increasing its profits by over 400 percent. Why? It has a lot to do with people being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and a little island-tending empire.In the company's financial earnings statement released Thursday, Nintendo reported a πŸ‘“ View full article