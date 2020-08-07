Facebook tells employees they can work from home until July 2021 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )





A company spokeswoman said Facebook will also give employees $1,000 for home office needs.



"Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our... Facebook employees will be allowed to work from home for nearly one more year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported Friday.A company spokeswoman said Facebook will also give employees $1,000 for home office needs."Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our 👓 View full article

