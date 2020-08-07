Global  
 

Facebook tells employees they can work from home until July 2021

Mashable Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Facebook employees will be allowed to work from home for nearly one more year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported Friday. 

A company spokeswoman said Facebook will also give employees $1,000 for home office needs. 

"Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our...
