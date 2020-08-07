Global  
 

Seth Rogen's 'An American Pickle' on HBO Max is a sweet story with a sour center

Mashable Friday, 7 August 2020
My hope for An American Pickle is that its bizarre blend of comedy and darkness becomes more palatable over time. I can't say it entirely worked for me after a first viewing, though.

The pieces are there! Seth Rogen's lovable stoner persona has always felt intensely relatable to my own life experience. Same for his...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Seth Rogen details challenges of dual roles in An American Pickle

Seth Rogen details challenges of dual roles in An American Pickle 02:14

 Seth Rogen has explained the challenge of playing two characters who actopposite each other in his new movie. The actor takes on dual roles in thecomedy An American Pickle, about a factory worker in 1919 who falls into a vatof pickles and is accidentally brined for 100 years before he is...

Seth Rogen re-grew beard for one scene in An American Pickle [Video]

Seth Rogen re-grew beard for one scene in An American Pickle

Actor Seth Rogen spent 10 months growing out his beard just to shoot one additional scene for his new movie An American Pickle.

Row House Holding Virtual Premiere [Video]

Row House Holding Virtual Premiere

An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, was filmed largely in Pittsburgh and tonight, Row House Cinema will host a virtual premiere of the movie with the writer and director of the film. KDKA's Celina..

'An American Pickle' Trailer [Video]

'An American Pickle' Trailer

An American Pickle Trailer - One day, while working at his factory job, Herschel Greenbaum falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges..

