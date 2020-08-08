Global  
 

Trump's golf club press conference was a social distancing disaster — until the tweet-shaming began

Mashable Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The president held a surprise press conference at one of his golf clubs late on Friday evening, and few of the attendees were wearing masks — until Twitter shamed them about it. 

During Friday's conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump spoke about a strange selection of topics, but did...
0
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign 00:48

 U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

