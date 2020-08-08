TikTok reportedly set to sue Trump administration over ban
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () TikTok isn't going down without a fight.
On Saturday, NPR reported the latest development in the White House's grudge match with popular video sharing app TikTok. According to an unnamed source within the company, TikTok will challenge Trump's executive order banning parent company ByteDance from operating within the U.S....
Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. The order, barring U.S. companies from doing business with ByteDance, is set to go into effect in 45 days if TikTok is not sold to an American company. Microsoft...