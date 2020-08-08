Global  
 

TikTok reportedly set to sue Trump administration over ban

Mashable Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
TikTok isn't going down without a fight. 

On Saturday, NPR reported the latest development in the White House's grudge match with popular video sharing app TikTok. According to an unnamed source within the company, TikTok will challenge Trump's executive order banning parent company ByteDance from operating within the U.S....
