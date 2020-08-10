This online school turned stolen MasterClass courses into a wikiHow — and it’s exactly what you need
Monday, 10 August 2020 () Forget about a university degree. There’s a site that combines the internet’s best learning resources, MasterClass and wikiHow — and it’s entirely free. Enter MasterWiki, a new online school (of sorts) that blatantly stole the content of MasterClass and repackaged it as a wikiHow. It’s practically the best of both worlds — superficial insights from celebrities, accompanied by gaudy illustrations that may or may not make any sense. You want to know how to make the perfect scrambled eggs? No worries, Gordon Ramsey’s MasterWiki’s got you covered. Looking to sharpen your tennis serves? Erm, hello, Serena Williams’s got some tips…
The pricey subscription service MasterClass is well known because of its aggressive advertising.
However, not many people can afford to use it. But according to Gizmodo, that's just changed...sort of.
MSCHF is a creative collective working in the in-between space of influencer/hype beast/ad...
The University of Pennsylvania is an Ivy League school and is one of the oldest higher learning institutions in the United States. Now, it's offering learners the chance to access both the theoretical..