Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This online school turned stolen MasterClass courses into a wikiHow — and it’s exactly what you need

The Next Web Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Forget about a university degree. There’s a site that combines the internet’s best learning resources, MasterClass and wikiHow — and it’s entirely free. Enter MasterWiki, a new online school (of sorts) that blatantly stole the content of MasterClass and repackaged it as a wikiHow. It’s practically the best of both worlds — superficial insights from celebrities, accompanied by gaudy illustrations that may or may not make any sense. You want to know how to make the perfect scrambled eggs? No worries, Gordon Ramsey’s MasterWiki’s got you covered. Looking to sharpen your tennis serves? Erm, hello, Serena Williams’s got some tips…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Creative Collective MSCHF Turns Masterclass Into Free Online Wiki

Creative Collective MSCHF Turns Masterclass Into Free Online Wiki 00:47

 The pricey subscription service MasterClass is well known because of its aggressive advertising. However, not many people can afford to use it. But according to Gizmodo, that's just changed...sort of. MSCHF is a creative collective working in the in-between space of influencer/hype beast/ad...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Free K-12 Online Education! // Astravo.org/start [Video]

Free K-12 Online Education! // Astravo.org/start

Astravo Online Academy is dedicated to offering education opportunities to everyone! Visit Astravo.org or call 720.735.7252 to learn more!

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:30Published
An Ivy League School Will Teach You How To Live A Happy Life--For Free [Video]

An Ivy League School Will Teach You How To Live A Happy Life--For Free

The University of Pennsylvania is an Ivy League school and is one of the oldest higher learning institutions in the United States. Now, it's offering learners the chance to access both the theoretical..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this