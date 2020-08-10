Global  
 

Ben Shapiro reading the 'WAP' lyrics will make you laugh your 'd-word' off

Mashable Monday, 10 August 2020
Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro — defender of freedom of speech — was super upset about the lyrics in the newly released Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track "WAP." 

He even went as far to recite the lyrics to the song on the Ben Shapiro Show from the Daily Wire. WAP stands for wet-ass pussy, and most of the lyrics are...
