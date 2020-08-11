Global  
 

UK court rules police use of facial recognition was ‘unlawful’

The Next Web Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
British police used facial recognition unlawfully, the Court of Appeal ruled today, in a landmark decision that could have a big impact on the technology’s use in the UK. The judgment stems from a complaint by Cardiff resident Ed Bridges, who said police had scanned his face while he was Christmas shopping, and again when he was at a protest. Bridges argued that South Wales Police (SWP) had breached his right to privacy, as well as equality and data protection laws. But last September, the UK‘s Supreme Court ruled against him, claiming cops had followed the relevant rules and met the requirements of…

