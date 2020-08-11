Global  
 

Can Google kill the business card? India is about to find out

The Next Web Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Google might be about to disrupt the business card — and it’s starting with a trial in India. In a new blog post, the company announced it’s rolling out its ‘people cards’ across the country. It’s like a business card that will appear on top of Search when someone looks up your name. Google first began trialing the feature about six months ago, and it seems it’s finally ready to make it more widely available. Up until now, you could only find detailed information about celebs and well-known public figures on Search, but the latest change will make it possible for…

Google rolls out virtual business card in India to take on LinkedIn

 Google has rolled out a new Search feature in India that enables influencers, entrepreneurs, freelancers, or anyone else who wants to be easily discovered online...
