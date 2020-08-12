Watch Sarah Cooper and her iconic Trump impression guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 (
50 minutes ago) 2020 has been weird for everybody, but Sarah Cooper, the latest comedian to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live, has definitely not had a normal one.
"This year has been insane," she said, before correcting herself: "I'm sorry. That's offensive. This year has been presidential.
"I started this year doing a late night set at a ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Nick Cannon's Real Life Lesson In Cancel Culture Is Proving Costly
From Wendy Williams to Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, celebrities are learning that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences. According to CNN, TV host and musician Nick Cannon is the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Blackface Sketches
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday issued an apology Tuesday for comedy sketches from the 1990s in which he dressed up in blackface.
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:33 Published on June 24, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology for Past Blackface Sketches
Jimmy Kimmel Issues Public Apology
for Past Blackface Sketches On Tuesday, late-night talk show host
Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his
blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published on June 24, 2020
Tweets about this