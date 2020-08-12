Global  
 

Tesla splits stock to make it more attractive to investors

Mashable Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
You can forget about Tesla stock price being over $1,000 — at least for a while. 

On Tuesday, the company announced its first ever stock split. The split will be performed in a five-for-one fashion, meaning one stock will be split into five. 

In a stock split, there are no material changes to the company's overall...
Musk Richer Than Buffet [Video]

Musk Richer Than Buffet

Elon Musk is officially richer than Warren Buffett. Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, continues to hit record highs. Musk is worth 70-billion dollars. Tesla stock is up 259% in 2020..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet [Video]

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published

