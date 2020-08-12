|
|
|
Tesla splits stock to make it more attractive to investors
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
You can forget about Tesla stock price being over $1,000 — at least for a while.
On Tuesday, the company announced its first ever stock split. The split will be performed in a five-for-one fashion, meaning one stock will be split into five.
In a stock split, there are no material changes to the company's overall...
|
|
|
|
|