Stephen Colbert has the perfect gifts for 'Ozark' star Laura Linney's virtual Emmys ceremony Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

What do you wear to an Emmys ceremony that's taking place on a computer in your own house?



Ozark star Laura Linney — who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series — tells Stephen Colbert in the clip above that she might just don pyjamas and lounge around while she can. Luckily, the Late Show host has a few gifts... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this