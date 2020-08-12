PSA: Ford recalls 27,000 plug-in hybrids over battery safety concerns Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

American automaker Ford has had to temporarily halt sales of its plug-in hybrid crossover, the Kuga, amid concerns over battery pack safety. Owners have been told not to charge their cars “until further notice,” but they can continue to use them on engine-only “EV Auto” mode, Autocar reports. The suspension of sales relates to vehicles built before June 26, 2020. A statement issued by Ford says that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by high-voltage batteries overheating. [Read: Nearly 70% of light-duty EVs on US roads were also made there] It’s believed that up to 27,000 cars…



American automaker Ford has had to temporarily halt sales of its plug-in hybrid crossover, the Kuga, amid concerns over battery pack safety. Owners have been told not to charge their cars "until further notice," but they can continue to use them on engine-only "EV Auto" mode, Autocar reports. The suspension of sales relates to vehicles built before June 26, 2020. A statement issued by Ford says that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by high-voltage batteries overheating. [Read: Nearly 70% of light-duty EVs on US roads were also made there] It's believed that up to 27,000 cars…

