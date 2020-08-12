Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSA: Ford recalls 27,000 plug-in hybrids over battery safety concerns

The Next Web Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
PSA: Ford recalls 27,000 plug-in hybrids over battery safety concernsAmerican automaker Ford has had to temporarily halt sales of its plug-in hybrid crossover, the Kuga, amid concerns over battery pack safety. Owners have been told not to charge their cars “until further notice,” but they can continue to use them on engine-only “EV Auto” mode, Autocar reports. The suspension of sales relates to vehicles built before June 26, 2020. A statement issued by Ford says that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by high-voltage batteries overheating. [Read: Nearly 70% of light-duty EVs on US roads were also made there] It’s believed that up to 27,000 cars…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ford to use Robotic Dogs to Assess Factory Safety [Video]

Ford to use Robotic Dogs to Assess Factory Safety

Automaker Ford to deploy Boston Dynamics robotic dogs to assess safety concerns in its Michigan factory.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published
All CCSD students will distance learn full-time to start school year amid COVID-19 concerns [Video]

All CCSD students will distance learn full-time to start school year amid COVID-19 concerns

After a lengthy special school board meeting, Clark County School Board Trustees voted unanimously for a full-time distance learning model to begin the 2020-2021 school year which is set to start on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this