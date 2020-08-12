Global  
 

How to use Twitter’s new tool to limit replies to your tweets

The Next Web Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
How to use Twitter’s new tool to limit replies to your tweetsWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Twitter has finally given us the tool it’s been promising for months, namely the ability to restrict who replies to your tweets. Here’s how it works. The platform’s been testing this option for a few months. The intention behind it is to allow users to control their own conversations — and to ensure one doesn’t have to deal with the unfettered opinions of the entirety of Twitter. If you don’t fall into the group capable…

 You can now choose who can reply to your Tweets on Twitter.

