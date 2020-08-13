Global  
 

This app helps you create the resume, portfolio and cover letter to get you your next job

The Next Web Thursday, 13 August 2020
This app helps you create the resume, portfolio and cover letter to get you your next jobTLDR: The Resoume Resume Creator lets you create slick, modern ATS-compliant resumes, portfolio links, cover letters and more to help drive your job search forward. It’s bad enough that millions of Americans are out of work and opportunities in many job sectors are remarkably slim, including a 54 percent rise in layoffs in July. However, it’s positively soul-crushing to realize you might be getting booted out of contention for a job you really want without a human being ever even looking at your resume. Welcome to the age of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS), a service that immediately allows an…

