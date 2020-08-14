Global  
 

ISIS allegedly used Facebook in bid to scam people desperate for face masks

Mashable Friday, 14 August 2020
In mid-March, as the first shelter-in-place orders were issued across the U.S. and desperate public health officials scrounged for medical grade face masks, an online store by the name of FaceMaskCenter.com offered hope. Despite the global shortage, it claimed to have hundreds of thousands of FDA-approved N95 masks, and would be...
