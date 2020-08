WPN Apple Needs Fortnite More Than Fortnite Needs Apple https://t.co/Z6MpEg5zGW 19 minutes ago Jason Whiting #BlackLivesMatter @brianne2k A6: I'm loving this... this is GOLIATH vs. GOLIATH and I'm here for it. Trolling them with their iconic… https://t.co/8zfdV5ZYDc 39 minutes ago VapN I don't like to play fortnite, but its not a terrible game, and im not doing this for fortnite, im doing this to st… https://t.co/9Zrfcih4Ov 3 hours ago Nicholas Larson @melrose24 @Apple @tim_cook @verge Epic / tencent are just trying to make more waves like they did with steam. Appl… https://t.co/dX7biwXfSd 3 hours ago Cameron I gave Apple***yesterday, today I give Google shit. This is the kind of anticompetitive stuff the EU hates, and… https://t.co/jLcP4jkIUX 5 hours ago Memz.FN RT @Sury___: It’s pretty obvious that epic needs to win this, it’s no longer about fortnite, if they stop apple from manhandling the indust… 9 hours ago Sury It’s pretty obvious that epic needs to win this, it’s no longer about fortnite, if they stop apple from manhandling… https://t.co/868JthhJet 9 hours ago Gunther RT @film_girl: For people who need a TL;DR, Epic designed a new credit system that circumvents App Store’s IAP (and that 30% cut) and Apple… 13 hours ago