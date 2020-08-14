Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the 'Project Power' cast choose their superhero squad

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published 1 day ago Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares How He Got In Shape For 'Project Power' 02:23 Netflix's upcoming film "Project Power" follows a former soldier and a cop who team up to find the source behind a powerful pill that gives users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes. ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who shared how he got in shape for the...