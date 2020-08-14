Global  
 

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the 'Project Power' cast choose their superhero squad

Mashable Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"Project Power" stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback and Roberto Santoro reveal their ultimate superpowers and which superheroes they would add to their squad.  Read more...

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares How He Got In Shape For 'Project Power'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares How He Got In Shape For 'Project Power' 02:23

 Netflix's upcoming film "Project Power" follows a former soldier and a cop who team up to find the source behind a powerful pill that gives users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes. ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who shared how he got in shape for the...

Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions [Video]

Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

'Project Power' stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Is Joseph Gordon-Levitt a pilot? Has Jamie Fox won an Oscar? What is Joseph..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 13:33Published
Project Power Movie - Clip with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt - Big Mistake [Video]

Project Power Movie - Clip with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt - Big Mistake

Project Power Movie Clip - Big Mistake - Plot synopsis: When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:12Published
Project Power Movie Clip - You're Under Arrest [Video]

Project Power Movie Clip - You're Under Arrest

Project Power Movie Clip - You're Under Arrest - Plot synopsis: When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:11Published

