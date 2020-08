'Fortnite' goes all in on Gotham City's biggest heroes and villains Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fortnite is heading back to Gotham City.



Starting on Friday, Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman skins returned to Epic Games' popular battle royale throwdown, along with cosmetic items for each. They're all available in the Fortnite item shop individually and as bundles.



Image: epic games



That's not all, though. Another... 👓 View full article