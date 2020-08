‘Emotional support K-pop boys’ help fans with their mental health Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

“Every time I see him I feel like the sun is shining on my face.”



L. Gissele has three emotional support K-pop boys: Kim Namjoon aka RM from BTS, Bang Chan from Stray Kids, and Johnny Suh from NCT 127.



NEXT STORY:



“[Namjoon’s] words speak to me and he motivates me to always do better and to aim big. To always... 👓 View full article