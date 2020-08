John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

You would think that juries, given the massive responsibility they're tasked with, would be overseen by people who are keen to make them as fair and impartial as possible.



But according to John Oliver, you'd be wrong.



For his latest episode of Last Week Tonight, the host dives into the U.S. jury system's history of racism,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mateo Gómez Luque John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/kVL4BBdX87 https://t.co/FHR6vagqjx 3 minutes ago adhieid John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/SvMJzPU2Ta https://t.co/8DpaEpEPSo 3 minutes ago 🔰🔰🔰Ⓜ️ GabDoBem🔰Ⓜ️ RT @mashable: John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/zJ1ixdQ4Kr https://t.co/rmneTHw… 3 minutes ago Lee Meade John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/NJQJib0J2s via @mashable 27 minutes ago Click.Click.Click John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/XhyezxurAr https://t.co/VBEHO17BxK 29 minutes ago Anonymous-414 RT @anonymousspide3: John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/spxbfmuVRp 32 minutes ago anonymous_spider_report 🕷🖖😷 John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/spxbfmuVRp 35 minutes ago Izu ひhiara ☥ John Oliver takes a disturbing deep dive into racism within the U.S. jury system https://t.co/XJKkqdnph6 https://t.co/ZZOSr7LCKA 36 minutes ago