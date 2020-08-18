Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes

Mashable Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The summer of Jimmy Kimmel Live guest hosts rolls on, with a super glam Kerry Washington taking the reins for Monday night's show. She was joined by her dad Earl, whom she reveals was an Emmy-deserving background extra on Little Fires Everywhere. 

"He's the most adorable man in America, and he loves to tell jokes," she said,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dad Simulates Rollercoaster Ride for Toddler With Basket During Quarantine [Video]

Dad Simulates Rollercoaster Ride for Toddler With Basket During Quarantine

This dad thought of a creative way to entertain his toddler son during the quarantine. He put the baby in a laundry basket and simulated a rollercoaster ride by lifting him in the air. The baby enjoyed..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:16Published
Dad Invents Game Using Balloons to Entertain Son During Quarantine [Video]

Dad Invents Game Using Balloons to Entertain Son During Quarantine

This dad invented a game using balloons to keep his son entertained while sheltering in place. He filled the little boy's crib with balloons. The boy kicked them out gleefully while his dad caught them..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 02:48Published

Tweets about this

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/lSyHETvH5x via @mashable https://t.co/9kmkqKjwvS 11 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #JimmyKimmelLive #KerryWashington #DadJokes Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes… https://t.co/DhOY4p3QEN 16 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/AYVIDfkwT6 16 minutes ago

lauriewang

Laurie Wang RT @mashable: Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/SlrFKkiI6I https://t.co/xozD5KZAZ0 17 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/SlrFKkiI6I https://t.co/xozD5KZAZ0 20 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/AhPOoWnlBa #tech #news… https://t.co/v5flVAQUWz 21 minutes ago

MashableUK

Mashable UK Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/F2GAe16eru https://t.co/KvAKauUgMr 24 minutes ago

mashableAU

Mashable Australia Kerry Washington's adorable father cracks her up with topical dad jokes https://t.co/k9pQqy3eKs https://t.co/FNwc0O7Ho6 35 minutes ago