Tesla and Apple set stock splits to lower share prices — then they rallied

The Next Web Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Tesla and Apple set stock splits to lower share prices — then they ralliedIt’s hard to find better-performing stocks than Tesla and Apple. Tesla, now the world’s most valuable automaker, has seen its share price multiply eight times since this time last year, from $224 to beyond $1,800, while Apple’s more than doubled to $458. And so, in a bid to make individual shares more affordable, both tech giants announced they’d be “splitting” their stocks later this month. But, traders have pumped both companies’ shares even higher; Tesla’s stock surged more than 30% in the six days following its split reveal, and Apple’s is up 24%. As a result, Tesla added $85.8 billion to its market value while Apple’s grew…

This story continues at The Next Web

