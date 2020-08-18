Tesla and Apple set stock splits to lower share prices — then they rallied Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

It’s hard to find better-performing stocks than Tesla and Apple. Tesla, now the world’s most valuable automaker, has seen its share price multiply eight times since this time last year, from $224 to beyond $1,800, while Apple’s more than doubled to $458. And so, in a bid to make individual shares more affordable, both tech giants announced they’d be “splitting” their stocks later this month. But, traders have pumped both companies’ shares even higher; Tesla’s stock surged more than 30% in the six days following its split reveal, and Apple’s is up 24%. As a result, Tesla added $85.8 billion to its market value while Apple’s grew…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple,Tesla It’s hard to find better-performing stocks than Tesla and Apple. Tesla, now the world’s most valuable automaker, has seen its share price multiply eight times since this time last year, from $224 to beyond $1,800, while Apple’s more than doubled to $458. And so, in a bid to make individual shares more affordable, both tech giants announced they’d be “splitting” their stocks later this month. But, traders have pumped both companies’ shares even higher; Tesla’s stock surged more than 30% in the six days following its split reveal, and Apple’s is up 24%. As a result, Tesla added $85.8 billion to its market value while Apple’s grew…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Apple,Tesla 👓 View full article

