Joseph Gordon-Levitt on taking three years off to focus on fatherhood

Mashable Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
If you were wondering why you haven't seen Joseph Gordon-Levitt in any movies for the past few years, there's a reason for that. 

The 500 Days of Summer star took three years out of acting to be at home with his two young children. Gordon-Levitt's last movie came out in 2016, so it's been a good wee while since he last graced...
