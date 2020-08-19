Vroom vroom: AI reveals F1’s fastest drivers of the past 40 years Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )





This story continues at The Next Web An algorithm has answered the most fiercely debated question in Formula 1: who’s the greatest driver of all-time? F1 and Amazon Web Services used the AI system to calculate the fastest racer in a single qualifying lap — known as the purest indication of raw speed. They first collected data from every qualifying session since 1983. The algorithm then compared the performances of each driver against their teammates — rather than their opponents — so racers in slower cars would have as much chance of reaching the top spots as those fighting for the title. To remove outliers from the equation,…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

