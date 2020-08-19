Vroom vroom: AI reveals F1’s fastest drivers of the past 40 years
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () An algorithm has answered the most fiercely debated question in Formula 1: who’s the greatest driver of all-time? F1 and Amazon Web Services used the AI system to calculate the fastest racer in a single qualifying lap — known as the purest indication of raw speed. They first collected data from every qualifying session since 1983. The algorithm then compared the performances of each driver against their teammates — rather than their opponents — so racers in slower cars would have as much chance of reaching the top spots as those fighting for the title. To remove outliers from the equation,…