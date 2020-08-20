Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van

Mashable Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
There's something deeply nostalgic about the familiar sound of an ice cream van as it slowly winds its way down your street on a hot summer's day.

Speed, when it comes to the musical meander of that moving treat dispenser, is never of the essence. Well, until now, that is. 

British inventor Edd China has broken the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: World's Fastest Electric Ice Cream Van

World's Fastest Electric Ice Cream Van 01:00

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Electric ice cream van scoops first world record [Video]

Electric ice cream van scoops first world record

A British inventor has achieved a Guinness World Record for the fastest electric ice cream van by reaching a speed of just over 70 miles per hour in his eco-friendly vehicle.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
British inventor scoops world record for fastest electric ice cream van [Video]

British inventor scoops world record for fastest electric ice cream van

A British inventor has broken the motorway speed limit while achieving aGuinness World Record for the fastest electric ice cream van. Edd Chinareached speeds of 73.921mph — meaning he could..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Ice Cream Truck Serving Customers on Closed Motorway [Video]

Ice Cream Truck Serving Customers on Closed Motorway

Occurred on August 8, 2020 / England, UK Info From Licensor: In the video, there had been a crash ahead and the motorway was fully closed. A guy went and asked the ice cream van if he would serve them..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this

popZenith

popZenith Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van https://t.co/tGWLQOqY4K https://t.co/2apkKVht9g 10 hours ago

Doug_Caldwell

Doug Caldwell Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van #web-2.0 #feedly https://t.co/sZ4qm4xyVe 12 hours ago

truckerworld

Trucker World British man breaks Guinness record for fastest ice cream truck More: https://t.co/TniFse4SXY Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A B… https://t.co/EUfPQTCVj9 12 hours ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van https://t.co/fQOcaZJVXa via @vilnis11 #marketing https://t.co/mNB9bkxlxV 13 hours ago

TferThomas

Thomas Skennerton Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van https://t.co/lqqd5saNsM @mashable 13 hours ago

Mtr_Sprtz_Q

Mtr_Sprtz_Qld Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van https://t.co/Fyuv4H0HZp 15 hours ago

JennwnJohnson

Jenn Johnson Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van https://t.co/Go7Gp3wk09 https://t.co/iPHqqKmjCW 23 hours ago

jacqartdata

jacqartdata Inventor breaks record for world's fastest electric ice cream van https://t.co/K42Ae6Pnr9 https://t.co/VzMdk0m1nv 23 hours ago