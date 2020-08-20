Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Science
Technology
Computer Industry
• Internet •
Automotive
One News Page
>
Internet News
>
Steve Bannon indicted for defrauding donors to the 'We Build the Wall' GoFundMe campaign
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Steve Bannon indicted for defrauding donors to the 'We Build the Wall' GoFundMe campaign
Thursday, 20 August 2020 (
12 minutes ago
)
Steve Bannon, the rightwing figure who previously served as President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist, was indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors in New York.
Bannon and three others have been charged with defrauding people who donated to the viral "We Build the Wall" campaign on GoFundMe. CNN's Jim Sciutto
...
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Steve Bannon, 'We Build The Wall' organizers arrested, charged with defrauding donors
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, was among four suspects arrested Thursday and indicted in connection with an online fundraising campaign that...
FOXNews.com
44 minutes ago
Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested For Allegedly Ripping Off ‘We Build The Wall’ Donors
Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online...
CBS 2
26 minutes ago
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with fraud
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon, U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds...
CTV News
26 minutes ago
Also reported by •
CBS 2
•
CBC.ca
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Steve Bannon
California
Kamala Harris
Democratic Party
Joe Biden
Barack Obama
Democratic National Convention
TMZ
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Steve Bannon Arrested
Jobless Claims
Tropical Depression 13
Elizabeth Warren
WORTH WATCHING
Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory'
Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency
Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history
DNC showcases 'power of Democratic Party women'