Steve Bannon indicted for defrauding donors to the 'We Build the Wall' GoFundMe campaign Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Steve Bannon, the rightwing figure who previously served as President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist, was indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors in New York.



Bannon and three others have been charged with defrauding people who donated to the viral "We Build the Wall" campaign on GoFundMe. CNN's Jim Sciutto... 👓 View full article

