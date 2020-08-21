|
|
|
BTS' new 'Dynamite' video is an explosion of sugary disco pop sunshine
If you're in need of an extremely upbeat way to kick off your day, hit play on BTS' new video for disco pop single "Dynamite."
Dropped Friday, this candy-coated video features the unstoppable K-pop boyband in plenty of pretty pastels and '70s styles, dancing around record stores and outside the retro doughnut shops of your...
|
|
|
|
|