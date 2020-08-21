BTS' new 'Dynamite' video is an explosion of sugary disco pop sunshine Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

If you're in need of an extremely upbeat way to kick off your day, hit play on BTS' new video for disco pop single "Dynamite."



Dropped Friday, this candy-coated video features the unstoppable K-pop boyband in plenty of pretty pastels and '70s styles, dancing around record stores and outside the retro doughnut shops of your... 👓 View full article

