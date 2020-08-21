Global  
 

BTS' new 'Dynamite' video is an explosion of sugary disco pop sunshine

Mashable Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
If you're in need of an extremely upbeat way to kick off your day, hit play on BTS' new video for disco pop single "Dynamite."

Dropped Friday, this candy-coated video features the unstoppable K-pop boyband in plenty of pretty pastels and '70s styles, dancing around record stores and outside the retro doughnut shops of your...
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: BTS Teases New 'Dynamite' Video | Billboard News

BTS Teases New 'Dynamite' Video | Billboard News 01:14

 BTS' new song "Dynamite" is almost here, and Big Hit Entertainment is keeping fans hyped with teasers.

