Steve Bannon jokes about stealing 'Build the Wall' money to buy a yacht in viral clip
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Oops. Seems like Steve Bannon said the quiet part out loud more than a year ago.
If you somehow missed it, the former White House chief strategist was arrested on Thursday, charged with defrauding donors to the viral 'We Build the Wall' GoFundMe campaign. Federal prosecutors allege he and Brian Kolfage — the founder of We...
Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..