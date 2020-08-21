Global  
 

Steve Bannon jokes about stealing 'Build the Wall' money to buy a yacht in viral clip

Mashable Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Oops. Seems like Steve Bannon said the quiet part out loud more than a year ago. 

If you somehow missed it, the former White House chief strategist was arrested on Thursday, charged with defrauding donors to the viral 'We Build the Wall' GoFundMe campaign. Federal prosecutors allege he and Brian Kolfage — the founder of We...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Steve Bannon: Former White House adviser arrested

Steve Bannon: Former White House adviser arrested 00:47

 Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that heand three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme called WeBuild The Wall. The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed inManhattan federal court.

