Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile
Friday, 21 August 2020 () One of the weirdest ripples of the pandemic, in my opinion, using stand-ins, like cut-outs and stuffed animals, for fans in sports stadiums. The purpose is to give some sense of normalcy to — dare I say it — an "unprecedented" baseball season, but it has also made for some extremely bizarre moments.
This boy was batting during a baseball tournament. Right when he was pitched a ball, another foul ball from the adjacent field flew into the game. The kid swung his bat and wondrously hit both balls at..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:10Published
Tweets about this
Jimmy R. Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/CSibrLGt5L 1 hour ago
Stanley Ng Kok Wah Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/kyxmpfRZTf
Read… https://t.co/nBn070132V 15 hours ago
Erik van Erne Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/Fa9REL2613 15 hours ago
Jefferson Faudan Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/CUs8m2AKjl 15 hours ago
Nikki Marshall Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/WdU3ykDJUB https://t.co/Xa9EKEiqm3 16 hours ago
MobiOps Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/3AY6w3lOma 18 hours ago
MagaMan To the haters... One time I choke slammed and Tombstoned a giant teddy bear on my trampoline and won The World Heav… https://t.co/aqHVNVmcxq 19 hours ago
Tyler Durden Giant teddy bear slammed with foul ball at baseball game, bounces back with a smile https://t.co/crVXHzOrox via @mashable22 hours ago