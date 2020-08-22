Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Freeform's 'Love in the Time of Corona' is surprisingly welcome comfort viewing

Mashable Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Every TV show we’ve watched in 2020 is fantasy.

That’s the simple truth of living through a global pandemic in which close proximity with other human beings is the enemy. You can’t relate to going to a party on Netflix's Never Have I Ever any more than you can relate to plotting to overthrow a Russian czar on Hulu's The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Love in the Time of Corona Trailer [Video]

Love in the Time of Corona Trailer

Love in the Time of Corona Trailer - Freeform - Plot synopsis: Four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during a time of quarantine. starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

no_gjo

नोअ NEVER do they have a show called “love in the time of corona” on freeform! 18 minutes ago

ajjavila

Arlene Avila RT @latimes: “What I wanted to feature in the show was that we’re social beings and we all are looking for love and connection — and even q… 29 minutes ago

KyleJeron

lifestyle kyle RT @latimes: The show features many kinds of relationships in these unprecedented times. Here's what to expect from the series https://t.co… 34 minutes ago

ChenShermy

shermy chen RT @latimes: A new @FreeformTV miniseries discusses finding love in isolation. Here's what you should know about “Love in the Time of Coron… 54 minutes ago

ctmmagazine

CTM MAGAZINE | https://t.co/sAvB9kOVyi | Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona is Blandly Superficial | TV/Streaming || MORE IN… https://t.co/b6hAfgLDLg 1 hour ago

wearejimandsam

JIM AND SAM (jimandsam) This just in... our song "Underdogs" is featured in episode 3 of the freeform show Love in the Time of Corona TONIG… https://t.co/mfxLuhPQK9 2 hours ago