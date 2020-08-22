Freeform's 'Love in the Time of Corona' is surprisingly welcome comfort viewing

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Love in the Time of Corona Trailer



Love in the Time of Corona Trailer - Freeform - Plot synopsis: Four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during a time of quarantine. starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this नोअ NEVER do they have a show called “love in the time of corona” on freeform! 18 minutes ago Arlene Avila RT @latimes: “What I wanted to feature in the show was that we’re social beings and we all are looking for love and connection — and even q… 29 minutes ago lifestyle kyle RT @latimes: The show features many kinds of relationships in these unprecedented times. Here's what to expect from the series https://t.co… 34 minutes ago shermy chen RT @latimes: A new @FreeformTV miniseries discusses finding love in isolation. Here's what you should know about “Love in the Time of Coron… 54 minutes ago CTM MAGAZINE | https://t.co/sAvB9kOVyi | Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona is Blandly Superficial | TV/Streaming || MORE IN… https://t.co/b6hAfgLDLg 1 hour ago JIM AND SAM (jimandsam) This just in... our song "Underdogs" is featured in episode 3 of the freeform show Love in the Time of Corona TONIG… https://t.co/mfxLuhPQK9 2 hours ago