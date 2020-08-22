Global  
 

This Adobe web design training can help creators unleash sites and apps like nothing else

The Next Web Saturday, 22 August 2020
This Adobe web design training can help creators unleash sites and apps like nothing elseTLDR: The Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle includes all the Adobe CC training to create a website or app that both looks and works great. Superman and Lex Luthor. Cain and Abel. UI and UX. Some push-pull relationships remain eternally strained. While user experience designers (UX) try to approach web and app creation from a user’s perspective, user interface experts (UI) focus on a product’s aesthetic look and feel as well as its interactivity. In a perfect world, these two equally critical schools of thought find a happy balance somewhere in the middle. In less than perfect worlds, they…well,…

