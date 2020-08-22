Fatty acids found in fish could help treat asthma patients
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Though asthma affects almost 340 million people worldwide, there is still no cure. The respiratory disease frequently develops in childhood and can cause asthma “attacks” where the lungs become inflamed and the airways constricted, causing breathing difficulty and wheezing. These attacks are caused by a number of factors, including pollution, allergens, and smoking. The condition is often treated by inhaling a bronchodilator drug called a beta agonist, such as Ventolin. During an asthma attack, inhalers bring beta agonist into the airways. This causes the muscles in the airway to relax, allowing the patient to breathe more easily. But this type…