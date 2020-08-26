iPhone 12 Pro Max leak appears to confirm rumored features including 120hz display, LiDAR auto-focus
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Some rumored features of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max have now been all but confirmed, thanks to Front Page Tech host and reliable leaker Jon Prosser — including a 120hz display refresh rate and LiDAR.
To be clear, the model Prosser showed off in his video on Tuesday is not technically the iPhone consumers will get in...
US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Tweets about this
TECH|GEEK|REBEL iPhone 12 Pro Max leak appears to confirm rumored features including 120hz display, LiDAR auto-focus… https://t.co/jsx8wKw6S0 2 minutes ago
Lucas Wyrsch iPhone 12 Pro Max leak appears to confirm rumored features including 120hz display, LiDAR auto-focus https://t.co/hiF84ZKabT 3 minutes ago
Jonathan iPhone 12 Pro Max leak appears to confirm rumored features including 120hz display, LiDAR auto-focus https://t.co/8wwm2MUvCT 8 minutes ago
Lester A. iPhone 12 Pro Max leak appears to confirm rumored features including 120hz display, LiDAR auto-focus… https://t.co/eWwqD8WfYf 12 minutes ago
FutureShift iPhone 12 Pro Max leak appears to confirm rumored features including 120hz display, LiDAR auto-focus… https://t.co/GTDGjBJZSZ 15 minutes ago