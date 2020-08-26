Global  
 

Call of Duty uses a Cold War setting to freshen up the Black Ops series

Mashable Wednesday, 26 August 2020
It takes more than a global pandemic to derail the annual Call of Duty roller coaster.

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came together amidst the unusual circumstances of 2020. There were remote mocap and voiceover sessions with boxes of gear dispatched to performers' homes, a fully remote (and still ongoing) final sprint...
