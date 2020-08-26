Global  
 

Call of Duty’s in-game Black Ops: Cold War reveal gets an ‘E’ for effort

The Next Web Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Call of Duty’s in-game Black Ops: Cold War reveal gets an ‘E’ for effortCall of Duty today revealed the official trailer for Black Ops: Cold War, the next entry in the venerable series, with an in-game event in the free-to-play battle royale title Warzone. To the best of this reporter’s knowledge, this is the first time the franchise has held a live, in-game event to reveal an official trailer and it was exciting to the say the least. If you just want to watch the trailer, here you go: It looks really cool, but the letdown is that it’s a trailer for the single-player campaign only. There’s a few seconds of vehicular mayhem that could…

