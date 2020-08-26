Call of Duty’s in-game Black Ops: Cold War reveal gets an ‘E’ for effort
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Call of Duty today revealed the official trailer for Black Ops: Cold War, the next entry in the venerable series, with an in-game event in the free-to-play battle royale title Warzone. To the best of this reporter’s knowledge, this is the first time the franchise has held a live, in-game event to reveal an official trailer and it was exciting to the say the least. If you just want to watch the trailer, here you go: It looks really cool, but the letdown is that it’s a trailer for the single-player campaign only. There’s a few seconds of vehicular mayhem that could…
This week, we talk about: - the ongoing debacle between Epic and Apple with regards to Fortnite being removed from the Apple Store and the lawsuits surrounding it. - the new Call of Duty game, titled Black Ops Cold War - the new party battle royale game, Fall Guys - the crazy specs needed for...
Dataminers from Call of Duty Tracker and Modern Warzone have possibly discovered an official description for Call of Duty: Cold War that reveals some key details.If true, it means that the full title..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:58Published
The 2020 Call of Duty game has now been revealed. Activision made the long-rumored Black Ops Cold War official with the release of the game’s first teaser... 9to5Toys Also reported by •The Next Web •Polygon •SeekingAlpha •The Verge