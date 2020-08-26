Global  
 

Bella Thorne made $2 million in less than a week on OnlyFans

Mashable Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
In less than a week since making her OnlyFans account, Bella Thorne has made $2 million. 

The 22-year-old actress joined the ranks of Cardi B., Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, and thousands of sex workers who were on the platform long before it was trendy. While OnlyFans became associated with sex work because it allows explicit...
